Perhaps feeling pilloried on social media and in the newspapers, the owner of the house in which Alessandro Cerioni lives, a 24-year-old student from the Marche region of the Milan Polytechnic, asked his tenant to hand him the keys earlier than the May 31st deadline. The young man had shown everyone his 9 square meter house for which he paid a rent of 650 euros. He told this himself in an interview with The day: “We had agreed that on Saturday morning, May 27th, he would come to see the condition of the property before the release, scheduled for May 31st. But when he arrived he asked me to give him the keys right away ”.

“I made a couple of phone calls to figure out where I could go – he added – then I hurriedly gathered my things, loaded the car and got out of the way”. The owner did not mention the various articles published in the newspapers, but “repeated several times that the house was in order and cited a royal decree from the 1940s to underline that the property met the habitability requirements”.

Now Alessandro has moved to another area of ​​Milan, lives in a room in Piazzale Gorini, in the Piola area, and pays 620 euros a month, excluding utilities. “I was supposed to move here on 1 June, but the situation got worse and the previous tenant gave me the room in advance, allowing me to have an accommodation right away without having to ask friends for hospitality”.