Milan, the body of a man found in an artificial lake

Firefighters in action in via Buccinasco 45, a Milanengaged in the recovery of a body in the waters of an artificial lake. As AdnKronos writes, it would be a man even if the identification appeared very difficult from the first moments for the advanced state of decomposition in which he poured.

The alarm was raised by the manager of this pond after seeing the body floating. Two teams from the Milan command and the aquatic rescue unit which is carrying out the recovery, 118 and the police are on site.