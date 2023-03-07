The 23-year-old Moroccan arrested last night in Milan by the police after robbing and stabbing 6 people in the Central Station area was already known to the authorities: Abrahman Rhasi, this is his name, about a month ago had stolen a mobile phone on bus line 90, the railway police had stopped him on a train in the Rogoredo station, finding him in possession of the smartphone.

He had been denounced, but has since returned to being a “ghost”, until yesterday’s episode. The investigators are trying to establish how long he has been in the Lombard capital: in recent weeks he would have slept on the street, “a stray life, constantly moving around the neighborhoods”, explains an investigator quoted by the Corriere della Sera.

At the time of his arrest, he had a hospital bracelet on his wrist, dating back to the hospitalization he was subjected to after Polfer’s arrest. He wore crumpled clothes with obvious signs of a life spent on the street. His hands were still stained with the blood of the people who had been stabbed.

His victims have all been discharged from hospital with the exception of a 68-year-old who is still under medical observation. The investigators of the general prevention office of the police station and of the mobile team are trying to understand if he has carried out other robberies in recent days. Rhasi is still hospitalized in the Fatebenefratelli hospital, in the afternoon he will be taken to the San Vittore prison.