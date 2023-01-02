With Rebic and Origi out, only the French and the Belgian remain. Pioli wants to send in the best scorer in the history of France immediately, De Ketelaere, however, is looking for a chance to find himself

The Rossoneri daisy has only two petals left, and this is why Pioli will have to think carefully about the choices to be made in view of Salerno. Giroud or De Ketelaere, who plays up front? On December 4, Serie A will reopen its doors after almost two months of hiatus. Up front, with Rebic and Origi out, only the French and the Belgian remain. Olivier is the favorite to play from 9, he returned on December 30th, but he should start from 1′ despite the few leg workouts. CDK paws and waits.

OLLY IS THERE — Woe to give up an inch. Olivier Giroud is ready to take the starting shirt in the first useful match. Despite the 36 years and a protagonist World Cup with 4 goals, concluded with the final loss against Argentina and the title of best scorer in the history of France, he is preparing to continue to feed the reputation of a workaholic. The former Arsenal player has an average of one ring every 127 minutes. Five goals in Serie A, four in the Champions League, one in the Nations League, four in Qatar. Total: 14 goals in 27 games (plus six assists). He should be the offensive reference to the Arechi. The next six months will be important. At stake, in addition to the defense of the title, there is also the renewal. Giroud’s expiry date is June, he’s turning 37, but his will – both of him and of the top Rossoneri – is to sign for another season. See also Fans on the roofs of cars to see Milan train. Pioli lets them in

CDK FROM 9 — Pioli endorsed the hypothesis, he spoke about it several times, but De Ketelaere’s fate is still hand-in-hand with the trocar. However, his past as striker in Bruges immediately bewitched everyone, especially the Rossoneri coach. CDK comes from a year of 18 goals in Belgium, almost all scored as a false nine supported by two quick wingers and excellent dribbling. One of them, Noa Lang, was sought after by Milan for a long time in the summer. In November he took part in the World Cup with the Netherlands. We will hear about it. The test against PSV confirmed the difficult adaptation of the Belgian. Bewildered, out of step, shy. So far he has churned out just one assist in 18 games, has not started in the last five and has been part of the debacle in Qatar, Belgium out of the groups and dressing room chaos.

AND LAZETIC… — Pioli is a master in valuing players. He succeeded with Leao, Tonali, Kalulu, Theo, almost all returning from so-so vintages. He also hopes to add CDK to the list. Ah, there’s also Marko Lazetic up front, the eighteen-year-old striker who arrived a year ago from the Red Star. So far he has only played against Cremonese, eight minutes on his debut to get to know Serie A. Behind Giroud he is the only striker available. He has so far scored three goals in the Primavera and two in the Youth League. It can be useful. See also Maurizio Stecca hospitalized for Covid: "I'll win this match too"

