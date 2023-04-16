In the last month and a half the Rossoneri have slowed down visibly, losing several points compared to their competitors for Europe. And fourth place remains essential for the club’s projects

A “full glass”. This is how Pioli described his Milan in the Bolognese style, pointing his finger at a performance where “the team suffered little and created a lot”. The Rossoneri coach perhaps exceeds in complacency – the numerous technical errors and gross mistakes in front of goal cannot completely fill that glass – but in general terms, considering a maxi revolution in the starting eleven never seen at Milanello, one can also be d deal with him.

Hardships — The problem, if anything, is of a general order. Because the calendar loses one sheet after another every day, the matches scroll and June 4th is approaching. In short, to conclude one’s journey among the top four, essential positions, one can no longer take refuge in the “it’s still a long way”. Quite the opposite: only eight stages are missing, three of which are against Rome, Lazio and Juve (in the penultimate). That’s why, although Dall’Ara’s draw also brought some positive considerations, it’s still… precisely a draw. The second in a row, but the hardships of the Devil are far from recent. The journey in the league tells us that in the last six games – a month and a half – only one victory has come. Sensational as can be a four to zero delivered at home to the Martians of Naples – immediately returned to earth considering the double front in the Champions League -, but only one. Against two defeats and three draws. And in the face of decidedly non-transcendental opponents in the presence of a team with the Scudetto on their chest: Fiorentina, Salernitana, Udinese, Empoli, Bologna. See also When will the Spanish team play again in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

Cheeky try — In pure theory this should have been the good 3-in-a-row to strengthen their presence in the top four and instead the only victory came against those who, paradoxically, weren’t required. A rather clear sensation has been felt in the last period: a Milan that is playing all-in on the current Champions League and puts that of next season at risk. That was, and remains, the primary objective in order to continue the virtuous economic circle. The ten elevenths changed by Pioli in Bologna – which is supposed to have gone well with the management too – are blatant proof of this. But in the meantime the path of the Devil in recent weeks is slow, comforted only by the fact that some direct competitors do the same. Barely speaking, there are only two more places for the Champions League, since Lazio has flown to +8 and the direct clash risks not being absolutely sufficient. See also This is how it was for Mexicans in Europe on the weekend

Scenarios — On the other hand, the classification exhaustively describes the slowdown. After matchday 24, i.e. before playing six matches with only one win on the scoresheet, Milan were second together with Inter, +2 over Lazio, +3 over Roma, +6 over Atalanta and +12 over Juve . Inter makes history in itself: fall with Monza, now they find themselves at -2. For the rest, we have already mentioned Lazio at +8, while Roma could go +3 today, Atalanta at -2 and Juve at -6. Sure, this is the worst possible scenario and maybe it won’t materialize, but it helps to understand the delicacy of the situation at the Rossoneri. “We paid double the effort,” Pioli honestly admitted at the end of the race. The hope at Milanello is that efforts and drastic choices will find a response on Tuesday in Naples.

April 16, 2023 (change April 16, 2023 | 10:34 am)

See also Pereiro overturns Bologna: assists and goals in the 94th minute, Cagliari enjoys © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Milan #allin #Champions #League #pays #victory