Milan, the 23-year-old victim of rape in a motel: “Raped and beaten for 12 hours”

“They were on me like I was an animal.” Raped and beaten for 12 hours by a peer and two of his relatives: this is what a 23-year-old girl of Haitian origin suffered last May, victim of the “horrible” abuses that last week led to the arrest of the three torturers, reported by the young woman on the same day of the violence. The girl had met one of the accused in a well-known Milanese club, where she was with a group who had contacted the agency for which she worked as an escort. Five Albanians had called her to their table, to celebrate the alleged birthday of one of them. In reality, the occasion to celebrate was the expiry at midnight of the house arrest that 23-year-old Xhentjan Agaraj, known as Jack, was serving for harassing his ex-girlfriend. It was the latter who offered the girl a thousand euros to spend the night with him in a luxury hotel. According to the investigators that evening the group had spent two thousand euros only on bottles of champagne.

“He filled me with phrases like ‘I’m marrying you, you have to be alone with me, we are the heads of the country, we rule'”, said the 23-year-old, however taken by her peer to a motel in Cornaredo, rather than a five-star hotel stars. As soon as we arrived, at 5.30, the violence began and continued with the arrival of Jack’s brother and cousin, who had previously followed the couple in the car. The young woman said she had suffered repeated beatings and humiliations, begging in vain to stop before giving up to avoid worse consequences.

About an hour after they entered the room, a first visit from the carabinieri arrived to check on Jack, after the report was made at the time of check-in at the motel. The other two perpetrators, Alvardo, 21, and Alfiol Quku, 29, Jack’s brother and cousin respectively, had hidden in the bathroom, but were later identified during a second visit by the military. In both cases, the girl made no mention of the carabinieri, continuing to suffer violence until 5 pm, when the three of hers left her in the room. Left alone, the young woman asked for a telephone, with which she called the carabinieri to report what happened. Last week Jack and his cousin were taken to prison: his brother Alvardo was already in San Vittore, suspected of murder.