Milan broke through Bergamo and confirmed itself as a leading contender for the Scudetto. At the Gewiss Stadium it ended 3-2 for the Rossoneri with goals from Calabria (after 28 seconds, the fastest goal of this championship), Tonali and Leao. For Atalanta, a penalty by Zapata and a goal by Pasalic in the final minutes. A vital victory for the classification of the Devil, who gets back two steps above Inter and remains in the wake (-2) of the leaders Napoli. But a fundamental victory also for the seasonal ambitions, since it takes place on the field of a direct competitor for the Champions League. Above all, the clarity in the attacking phase and the great state of athletic form remain in the eyes of the Rossoneri’s performance. As if there hadn’t been the midweek commitment in the Champions League. Atalanta fa mea culpa: the first goal is facilitated by a duck from Musso, on the second Freuler gives the ball to Tonali.