Milan, teacher of religion arrested for sexual assaults on children

A teacher of religion was arrested in Milan on charges of sexual assault against several children in a kindergarten. The prosecutor’s investigations were triggered after a complaint made by the teachers on the basis of a story from an alleged victim. According to what was said by the child, the teacher of religion would have “cuddled” her by touching her.

There are four children between the ages of 4 and 5 involved, all victims of groping in their private parts. The Milan prosecutor spoke of “very serious” episodes, underlining the importance of the timely intervention of the teachers of the structure manager and of the municipality of the Milanese city, which forwarded the complaint. For the investigations by the local police, coordinated by the “weak subjects” department of the prosecutor’s office, hidden cameras and bugs were also used. According to reports from La Repubblica, the 35-year-old was arrested in flagrante delicto just an hour after the start of the interceptions.

As of November 2021, the man had already been removed from another school for suspicious behavior. He allegedly had “excessive confidence” in the children with kisses and caresses, reports the Milanese edition of Corriere della Sera, without however letting us imagine anything else. A fine was also imposed on him because in the midst of the covid emergency he asked children not to use a mask.