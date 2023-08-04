A teacher was suspended from service after asking some immigrants for money in order to pass the Italian exam. According to the latest news, the financiers of the provincial command of Milan have served a disqualification order of suspension from the exercise of a public office for one year, issued by the judge for preliminary investigations of the Court of Milan, against the unfaithful teacher who he requested money from immigrants in order to help them pass the Italian exams to obtain an extension of their residence permit.

The investigation, conducted by the soldiers of the Magenta company and coordinated by the public prosecutor Giancarla Serafini of the public administration department of the Milan prosecutor’s office, concerned the Italian language exams, carried out in a school where the teacher worked, supported by subjects non-EU citizens in order to obtain the certification of knowledge of the Italian language necessary to obtain the renewal of the ten-year instead of two-year residence permit.

During the activities, the military, after analyzing the acquired documentation and listening to the numerous interested candidates, discovered that the suspect was requesting the payment of a variable sum between 50 and 200 euros to facilitate passing the test. The teacher, in particular, addressed individuals who, due to the absolute need for the renewal of their residence permit, accepted the extortionate requests.