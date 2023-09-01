The Rossoneri don’t satisfy the demands of the club and the player. And now? Sanabria likes it, hard for Pavlidis, Jovic the simplest

Luca Bianchin

It ended with a press release and a photo with the president, like all great negotiations. Yes, but here the president was Pinto da Costa and the communiqué from Porto. “A meeting between Pinto da Costa and Taremi led to the permanence of the Iranian striker at Porto and the closure of the deal with Milan”. So goodbye to Milan’s great goal of the last week… and beyond. The decisive moment, two nights ago, when Milan said no to the new conditions imposed by Porto and Taremi, at a time when the deal seemed closed. Taremi asked for more, he and Porto wanted to include a new agent in the negotiation. A meeting yesterday afternoon at Casa Milan with Daria Bahrami, agent-intermediary in contact with Taremi, was useless.

And now? — Now there are hours of research for a new striker, which continued throughout the night. A choice that, however it goes, will not change the positive judgment on the market for this summer 2023. Taremi, of course, would have completed the project of Furlani and Moncada but in the first two days Milan showed they can play great even with the current squad . Of course, the season is long and the Champions League group is very tough and so… Milan is evaluating other profiles. One is Tonny Sanabria from Turin: Milan have informed themselves and today the negotiations will continue. The other is Vangelis Pavlidis, which was already written about in the summer. Milan likes him but Az doesn’t want to sell him (unless crazy offers), it’s very difficult. In the past few hours, Youssef En-Nesyri, tip of Sevilla, has also been proposed by intermediaries. The Moroccan, however, is almost impossible because he doesn’t want to move on loan (and it costs too much for a permanent title). Jovic remains the easiest profile to reach, Milan have been thinking of him for some time and have already spoken to Fiorentina about a loan deal. The failed negotiation for the Iranian, however the hunt for a replacement goes, will remain one of the most sensational in recent years. An ugly Portuguese mess made up of agents, raises, commissions and cards changed on the table at the last moment. See also Carlos Gómez, Millonarios winger, is wanted by Brazilian teams

History — The steps deserve to be summarized. June: Giorgio Furlani and Geoffrey Moncada’s new Milan puts Taremi in its sights. They like him because he has character, he’s bad on the pitch and above all he scores goals. Begin a long-distance, slow negotiation. July: Milan remained in doubt for a long time whether to take Taremi or Chukwueze as second non-EU player, then they chose Samu and Taremi left the scene. Only to come back into the news a few days later, when the FIGC decides that the British (therefore Loftus-Cheek) will be treated as EU players. Mid-August: Milan makes another approach to Porto. Tuesday 29 August, evening: Milan makes a new offer and Porto says they are willing to sell Taremi. A draft agreement is reached for 15 million plus bonuses and the agreement with the player seems safe: a three-year contract worth 1.5 million plus bonuses per season.

The key — At that point, everything gets complicated. Porto on Wednesday evening let it be known that they wanted to include a new agent in the negotiation while Taremi asked for a higher salary and did not impose himself on Porto. Thus Milan is disappointed by the player, who obviously didn’t care about the Rossoneri like other players, and organizes the meeting at Casa Milan with Daria Bahrami. A meeting that brings great pessimism: Milan replies that they do not want to work with the agents chosen by Porto and Taremi, saying no to the new conditions proposed by Portugal. It is the end, written by Porto black on white on the website of its thematic channel. See also Rayo Vallecano vs FC Barcelona: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

Origi and Ballo-Touré — Milan, in all of this, must complete the risk of the squad. With Colombo gone to Monza, the Origi question arises: he can still leave (this market still has a few hours, Turkey and Arabia a few days) but the club is not against the idea of ​​reinstating him in principle. Ballo-Touré didn’t find the solution to go to Werder, so Milan didn’t sink the blow on Borna Sosa, Croatian left-back from Stuttgart.