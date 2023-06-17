Here comes the prodigal son. Lorenzo Colombo returns to Milan, for now. The first move by Moncada and Furlani was to redeem the attacker, who was in turn redeemed by Lecce as agreed. The Rossoneri spent around three million to get the striker back on a permanent basis, the protagonist of two good championships between Serie B and Serie A. The first with Spal, six goals in 34 games, the second with Lecce, another six goals, including the decisive penalty against Monza.

The numbers

—

Colombo grew up in the Milan sector and also made his debut in the first team. In 2020 he threw it into the fray in the Italian Cup against Juventus, while the following year he used it on nine occasions between the league and cups: 9 games and a goal against Bodo Glimt, before the loan in January between the ranks of the Cremona area. The last season in Lecce was positive. The saving penalty kicked against Monza at the last minute made him a city hero, loved by the square and by Baroni, the coach. Colombo could also remain at Milan as a third striker. Giroud goes for the 37 years, the top management are looking for a young and prolific striker. The third could be Lorenzo, also useful for European lists. To be monitored.