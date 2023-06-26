Milan, Kamada and Loftus-Cheek transfer markets

Waiting for the official announcement of Daichi Kamada (it’s made for the 26-year-old Japanese player on a free transfer and with an excellent feeling for goals: 16 in 47 games last season), Milan are about to strike a big blow in midfield. After the farewell to Sandro Tonali (to Newcastle, 80 million and the most expensive transfer ever for an Italian footballer) there is one strong acceleration for Ruben Loftus-Cheek. An international level player who would give great weight in the middle of the field to Stefano Pioli’s Diavolo. Even according to calciomercato.com “Moncada and Furlani are in detail with Chelsea for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, midfielder born in 1996 expiring in 2027 with Chelsea. The deal is expected to close on the basis of a permanent transfer for €15m.”

Milan will then look for another shot in midfield: to understand if the Rossoneri will stay on Frattesi of Sassuolo which, however, costs a lot (no auctions, there is talk of the possible inclusion of Lorenzo Colombo and Daniel Maldini as counterparts) or they will look for more low-cost opportunities. Certainly Stefano Pioli likes the Dutch a lot Tijjani Reijnders, 24, from AZ Alkmaar (accessible assessment, around 15 million). According to TMW, Milan unexpectedly swoops in Sofyan Amrabatbut it must be said that the president of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso values ​​the Moroccan at around 30 million euros.

Milan transfer market, Luka Romero and Arda Guler

Not only. Milan is also very close Luke Romero (defined by many as the “new Messi”), born in 2004 from Lazio, on a free transfer: in Stefano Pioli’s 4-2-3-1 he could be both an attacking midfielder and a right winger.

The Rossoneri club won’t let go of the Arda Guler track either, attacking midfielder born in 2005 for Fenerbahçe considered perhaps one of the strongest world talents of the new generation: there is competition for him from several top European clubs, in particular from Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​but the Rossoneri club has been working hard for some time. Moncada likes the boy a lot and, according to reports from Fanatik in Turkey, Milan would have put on the table a 22 million euro offer (higher than the 17.5 million euro release clause). To this figure, bonuses will then be added and also a percentage on the future resale of Guler.

AC Milan transfer market: Morata, Openda, Lukaku and Scamacca

In attack, the history of the AC Milan transfer market remains to be written after Marcus Thuram’s move to Inter. The hypothesis Alvaro Morata (13 goals in 36 appearances in La Liga) from Atletico Madrid can warm up on the basis of a loan with an obligation to buy under certain conditions: the former Juve would be a center forward with complementary characteristics to Olivier Giroud. Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham? Loan only. Lois Openda: the 2000-born is a great talent and is liked a lot, but Lens values ​​him at 45/50 million. Lukaku front: Chelsea is only negotiating the transfer at the moment (at least 40 million for Big Rom) and his salary is obviously heavy. Far from easy to bring him to Milan (let’s not forget any irrefutable raises from Saudi Arabia: the sirens don’t stop ringing for him despite the recent refusals…), but a possible coup would certainly be revenge for the Rossoneri people.

