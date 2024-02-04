Chiara Ferragni's supporters distribute pink flyers in her defense: the influencer still under attack for the Balocco pandoro scam

Influencer Chiara Ferragni has been in the spotlight for more than two months due to her association with the pandoro brand Balocco. But the controversy also extended to other collaborations in the past, so in addition to the case of Balocco's Pink Christmas pandoro, it was also questioned for the sponsorship of the Dolci Preziosi Easter eggs and the sale of the Trudi doll. However, her supporters did not take kindly to these accusations, so they took to the streets Milan to defend the Ferragni. The pink flyers are a symbol of their support.

Chiara Ferragni's supporters descend on Corso Magenta, a Milanto defend it from the criticisms that emerged:

Frankly, it's ridiculous to suggest that people bought the Balocco pandoro or the Trudi doll because they believed part of it would go to charity. In 2018, Evian mineral water, a limited edition 75 cl glass bottle signed by Chiara Ferragni, was sold for 6 euros, or 8 euros per litre. And there were no donations involved, it was a simple bottle of water.

Don't believe what they say, the accusations do not serve to incriminate her, this maneuver is an attempt to undermine her influence, her popularity. What is happening to the Ferragnez is a bit emblematic of our society. Don't envy, applaud and then do better

The story for Chiara Ferragni does not end here, since, despite theAntitrust imposed a significant fine of one million euros on her, she now also faces charges of aggravated fraud.

Ferragni now finds herself having to manage not only her public image, but also the legal implications of these new accusations. The accusation of aggravated fraud requires a more thorough defense and could lead to further developments in his legal case.