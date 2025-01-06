Sergio Conceicao’s new Milan is Italian Super Champion. In just eight days, the new coach has managed to revive a team adrift and end Inter’s dictatorship in this tournament – champion of the last 3 editions – with another comeback (2-3) in Saudi Arabia that he completed with the goal by Tammy Abraham in the 93rd minute, beating the eternal rival in the fight for a title.

Milan once again felt great in Italy this Monday, something they had not felt for three years, when they lifted the Shield in 2022. And he did it in a big way. They came back against Juve in the semi-finals. And he came back 2 goals against the king of Italian football in the grand final, in a whole Derby della Madoninnamuch more important for those involved. He demonstrated a character that seemed lost, mired in one of the biggest crises in recent years. Now Milan seems to have found its way.

All thanks to a match in which Inter arrived as clear favorites. But it was Milan that ended up giving the surprise. The arrival of Sergio Conceicao has changed something within the locker room and this Milan team, although it does not play brilliantly, competes.





Read also

Pedro Ruiz

Inter arrived as favorites but Milan ended up giving the surprise

Unusual things happened in the game in recent months. Like Lautaro Martínez, somewhat missing in the last duels, in the middle of a drought and going through one of the worst moments of his career – as he confirmed before the game – scored the first goal of the game.

It was just before the break. Also thanks to something not very common such as a construction error by Alex Jiménez, established in ownership due to his reliability. The counterattack that Inter mounted was textbook. Dimarco found Taremi on the front and the Iranian gave way to Lautaro, who did magic. He cut inside the area and finished with his left foot down low, impossible for Maignan.

Inter struck the first blow at a key moment. And the second, in another decisive moment in football. Because in the 47th minute, as soon as the second half began, Tarmei put the second in the way, taking advantage of De Vrij’s great assist from the defense line.

The goal seemed to evict Milan. It was a difficult situation to overcome. However, a foul on the edge of the area changed the game. Because Theo Hernández adjusted and hit Sommer’s post to close the gap in the 52nd minute.

Inzaghi’s men dominated 2-0, but a forgettable last half hour condemned them

From there, the game opened up. Reijnders had the tie after a great play by Leao on the wing, which gave way back to the Dutchman. Bastoni saved the goal on the line with his face.

Milan responded with a shot off Carlos Augusto’s post. It was a constant back and forth that ended with Milan’s tie. Leao found Theo in space. The killing society again. The side crossed and Pulisic made the difference inside the area.

At that moment there were 10 minutes left. Penalties loomed on the horizon, but a final push by Milan turned the tables upside down. Because the least favorite team scored third in the grand final and ended up winning the title. Abraham was the hero of a team that smiled again. Italian super champion with two super comebacks. Another victory against Inter, the second of the season. Conceicao, with 8 days in office, has earned all the respect.