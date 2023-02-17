Of the huge group of players on loan from Real Madrid, there is only one who performs and shines with his own light, the Spaniard Brahim Díaz. The game generator, capable of playing both as a winger, as a midfielder or even as a forward midfielder, has been on loan with the Milan team for a couple of years and was a vital piece for the club will win Serie A and will also return to the Champions League after several years of free fall.
Within Madrid they have not lost sight of what their player has done and that is why, as we informed you yesterday in 90min, the team from the capital of Spain values the return of the player for the next campaign for him to be part of the squad and they even think about a contract renewal. However, Milan does not want to lose who is one of its vital men on the field and that is why they will pay for the Iberian.
The newspaper Sport informs that the current Serie A champion will pay the purchase option of 22 million euros for the absolute signing of Brahim. Now only the club remains to get the total commitment from the footballer. Brahim will have to reject the option of returning to Madrid and bet on his continuity within the club in the city of fashion, a decision that the player must make in days.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Milan #stops #Real #Madrids #plans #Brahim #Díaz
Leave a Reply