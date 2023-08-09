Milan Stock Exchange, Piazza Affari accelerates +2.06%; banks extend hikes

Stock market up further in the morning, driven by bank stocks that strengthened gains to partially recover Tuesday’s losses.

The Ftse Mib index marks +2.06% at 28,523 points.

Between banks Unicredit marks a +4.3%, Understanding +3.2%, bpm +3.6%, Monte Paschi +4.7%, Bper +3.7%.

Among the financial Phinecus salt by 5.6%, Mediolanum +4% and among others blue chip Tim +2.9%, Stellantis +1.5%.

Banks: Mef, cap to measure extra margins, contribution cannot exceed 0.1% of total assets

“The measure proposed by the Minister of Economy and Finance, shared and approved by the Council of Ministers, arises in the wake of already existing rules in Europe on extra banking margins. At the same time, the measure, for the purpose of safeguarding the stability of institutions banks, also provides for a maximum ceiling for the contribution which cannot exceed 0.1% of total assets”. This was announced by the Ministry of Economy and Finance in a statement. In this regard, it should be remembered that the taxable base of this tax, explains the Mef, “is determined by the higher value between the amount of the interest margin referred to in item 30 of the income statement, drawn up according to the formats approved by the Bank of Italy, relating to the financial year prior to the one underway on 1 January 2023 which exceeds the same margin by at least 5 per cent in the year prior to the one underway on 1 January 2022 and the amount of the interest margin referred to in item 30 of the income statement, drawn up according to the formats approved by the Bank of Italy, relating to the financial year prior to the one underway as at 1 January 2024 which exceeds the same margin by at least 10 per cent in the financial year prior to the current one course as of 1 January 2022”. Finally, the MEF observes that “the banking institutes that have already adjusted the rates on funding as recommended on 15 February with a specific note from Bank of Italy, a recommendation later recalled by Minister Giorgetti on the occasion of the ABI assembly on 5 July, will not have an impact significant as a consequence of the rule approved yesterday in the CDM”.

