The Italian trade union secretary Riccardo Sanno even called for the “storming of the Bastille” a few days ago. “Our mobilization continues – until July 14, the day of the storming of the Bastille,” said the secretary of the Fisca CGIL trade union, which represents the interests of employees at the Milan Stock Exchange along with other employee organizations. The allusion to France’s revolutionary history was a deliberate choice. The workers in Milan are currently mobilizing for an uprising against the central power, which they believe is based in Paris.