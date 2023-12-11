Milan and Pioli ahead: last resort in the Champions League with Newcastle

The crushing defeat of Milan in Bergamo againstAtalanta (3-2 punished in the 95th minute by the magic heel of Luis Muriel) has caused discontent and criticism towards to grow even more Stefano Pioli.

There is no sign of dismissal coming from Casa Milan. The coach who led the Devil to the championship only a year and a half ago will not only play the last resort match against Newcastle (win to go to the Europa League, the Champions League round of 16 only if at the same time Borussia Dortmund beats PSG ) but in any case, barring any unexpected events, his bench should not be called into question during the season. And unless the situation really gets worse: So let's move on with Pioli (among other things, there are no great alternatives on the coach market, theShevchenko hypothesis did not take offWhile promoting Ignazio Abate from Primavera would be an extreme hypothesis) with the mission of achieving the minimum objective of fourth place which qualifies for the next Champions League.

However, bookmakers are more doubtful about Stefano Pioli's fate. The betting analysts of Snai and Better they set the quota of change on the bench at Milan by the beginning of January at 2.50 and 3 respectively, a sharp decline compared to previous weeks. The KO at the Gewiss Stadium, certified by a goal that came in injury time, but with a result that could have been decidedly wider, has (almost) swept away the illusions of the championship timidly fueled by the two victories against Fiorentina and Frosinone (Inter at +9 and Juventus at +7).

The Champions League zone, however, remains a concrete possibility: Pioli's Milan, although affected by injuries, are third with +4 over Roma and Bologna and +5 over Napoli and Fiorentina.

However, the ranking is very short, so much so that Milan paradoxically sees Atalanta's eighth place closer (+6 over Dea) than the first position of Simone Inzaghi's men. But now it's time to think about Newcastle, then there will be time to think back to the championship which between now and the end of the year will take Milan to the Lombard derby with Monza (Sunday 1 December at 12.30 at San Siro in the name of Berlusconi ), the next away match on the Salernitana pitch (Friday 22nd at 8.45pm) and the last of a 2023 full of lights and shadows at home with Sassuolo (Saturday 30th December at 6pm).

