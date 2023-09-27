Milan stadium in San Donato, proposed Urban Planning Variation for the San Francesco Area

AC Milan continues with determination on the path to building its new state-of-the-art stadium. Today the Club has taken a first formal step – preparatory to the possible future start of a planning process – by presenting to the Municipality of San Donato Milanese a proposed Urban Planning Variation for the area called “San Francesco”.

The objective of the proposal is one significant valorisation of the areawhich could thus benefit from its own integrated sustainable development, thanks to a series of urbanization improvement interventions which include: the creation of a new “Gateway to Milan” in the South; the connection (East-West) of San Donato towards the Chiaravalle Abbey and its parks; easier usability and services for the South Park; orderly accessibility to the possible future site.

The proposal is designed to create a unique infrastructural hub in the area (railway, metro, motorways), in an urbanized area with an already approved Integrated Intervention Plan (IIP), while at the same time regenerating an urban void that is not easy to resolve. In particular, a key factor in the commitment to ensuring sustainable mobility and public transport involves improvements to the existing infrastructure network, which would involve the railway station, the underground station and the road network, such as a new system of pedestrian and cycle paths .

See also Víctor Manuel Vucetich prepares two surprises to face Tijuana Milan Stadium in San Donato: comparison of the area before and after the variant proposal



At the level of overall volumescompared to 108 thousand m2 SLs foreseen by the PII approved in 2021, the variation request would allow for the realization on the same 108 thousand m2 SL an area with a strong and pre-eminent sporting vocation, with a multifunctional mix of structures and services inserted in a context of 235 thousand m2 of usable greenerycompared to approximately 80 thousand m2 of the previous proposal.

The Club has mandated CAA ICONa leading international company in the project management and strategic advisory sector, to guide the implementation of the project, while SLEEVEone of the most important architecture firms in the world, will be the Design Architect in charge of developing the master plan of the new stadium and the entire entertainment district.

New Milan stadium in San Donato Milanese, the variant proposal



For the new stadium – the concept of which may be presented at a later stage of the process and is therefore not the subject of the documentation presented today – the design hypothesis involves the construction of an innovative, sustainable and multifunctional facility, capable of accommodating around 70 thousand spectators.

The project intends to position itself as the most sustainable in Italy and among the most sustainable in Europe, through obtaining LEED Gold certification, the use of high energy saving and renewable energy generation solutions, but also the implementation of water recovery systems. It will also be a accessibility reference – ensuring its fans with disabilities the possibility of attending matches safely and from every sector. The spacious seatsthe proximity of the stands to the playing fieldthe wide range of services and food & beverage.

Together with the stadium, the project hypothesis envisages hosting the Club Museum, a Milan store, the new Rossoneri headquarters, a hotel and an entertainment district, as well as a Energy Center for sustainable energy production. Elements whose combination would characterize an area of ​​certain architectural and urban value, with a wide range of services, events and cultural programs, for the benefit of the local community and beyond.

Paolo ScaroniPresident of AC Milan, declared: “For four years, we have embarked on a journey to provide our Club with one of the best stadiums in the world, capable of accompanying us towards a winning and sustainable future. Today represents a preliminary step in the evolution of this path, but it is also further testimony to the commitment of our ownership to guarantee Milan continuous growth, on and off the pitch”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

