ROME. Murder-suicide. This is the prevailing hypothesis of investigators regarding the two spouses found dead this afternoon in their apartment in Corbetta, in the Milan area. According to the first reconstructions of the Carabinieri, who are entrusted with the investigation, it is probable that she was the woman (a 47-year-old housewife of Ligurian origins) who stabbed her husband several times, who was caught in his sleep. Then, with the same weapon (found by investigators near her body), the woman committed suicide. According to initial information, the 47-year-old suffered from psychiatric problems and, according to the testimonies of some of her relatives, she had already attempted to take her own life in the past.

The woman had also received psychiatric treatment at the nearby hospital in Magenta (Milan). Her husband, a bricklayer of Calabrian origins, apparently did not have time to react to the attack which occurred while he was sleeping. The two bodies were in the bedroom and were found by the 24-year-old son, who had been staying at his parents’ house for some time due to some renovation work being done on his apartment. The couple found dead this evening were also the parents of a daughter, who however does not live in Corbetta.