The AC Milan shirts in the Champions League will have a special font for the names and numbers of the players in homage to the victory 21 years ago

(source: acmilan.com) “To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the victory of Champions League 2002/03 , AC Milan is pleased to present a new special font who will accompany the team this season Stefano Pioli on all the Club’s European nights.

The font of the names and numbers printed on the kits used in the Champions League by the Rossoneri players will in fact be different from that worn in A league. In particular, the numbers will present a perforated design that pays homage to that of the 2002/03 season, but revisited in a modern key. For the same reason, the color of names and numbers will be white, compared to the black used for championship matches.