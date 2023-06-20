Milan, Arab funds for the Rossoneri club? Gerry Cardinale doesn’t give up

Does Milan change hands again after a year? After Elliot-RedBird now the Devil becomes made in Arabia? Will the Sheikhs get their hands on the second most successful club in Europe (by number of Champions) after Real Madrid? “New rumors about the sale of Milan, this time to Arab funds that would like to invest billions in the club,” writes Antonio Vitiello in Milan News.

And he explains: “Well, after checks carried out, no proposal has been received (these are unfounded rumors) and Redbird has repeatedly reiterated that he wants to continue in Milan after the acquisition made less than a year ago when it took over the shares from Elliott”. So the via Aldo Rossi club is moving forward with Gerry Cardinale and his project which envisages a club capable of being self-sufficient (and this year also thanks to the semi-finals of the Champions League, will close with a positive balance) and equipped with the coveted owned stadium. Where? The game is still open even if the San Francesco area of ​​San Donato Milanese at the moment it is the hottest (“Operation that should bring 40 million to the Municipality”, headlines today Il Cittadino).

AC Milan transfer market: from Marcus Thuram to Chukwuemeka, Frattesi and the Reijnders-Skhiri track

Transfer market front. Pressing continues for Marcus Thuram: on the former Borussia Mönchengladbach striker (the club that he will leave on a free transfer) PSG is also known, but the arrival of Luis Enrique on the bench could lead the French to turn to other tracks, putting the Rossoneri (offer of around 5 million net per season) in pole position compared to Leipzig for the son of the great Lilian, former defender of France and Juventus. In midfield in addition to the 26-year-old Japanese Kamada (which should be made official in the next few days on a free transfer after a season of 16 goals in 46 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt) continue to like Carney Chukwuemeka, Chelsea’s midfielder born in 2003 (whom AC Milan were already looking for a year ago before he was bought by the blues): the possibility and the desire of the London club to loan him out is being evaluated (but watch out: he is non-EU and with him this year’s slots would be full). In the median, however, the shares of grow Tijjani Reijnders, 25-year-old midfielder owned by AZ Alkmaar (monitored but no offers yet). And according to Tuttomercatoweb, AC Milan offer for the 28-year-old Tunisian international Ellyes Skhiri, midfielder who will see his contract with Cologne expire on June 30th (6 goals in the last Bundesliga). Forehead David Frattesi: Milan are also signed up for the race for the 24-year-old talent from Sassuolo, but at the moment Inter-Juventus and Roma are ahead.

Milan transfer market: Chukwueze and Arda Guler

As a right winger the first name on Milan’s list is that of 24-year-old Samuel Chukwueze (favorite over Chelsea’s Pulisic). A trident with Thuram and Rafael Leao would be very welcome to Stefano Pioli. “If we don’t lower the payroll further, we’re forced to make a profit from the sales. This isn’t the ideal situation, as being constrained by something is never good. To break even, we have to sell. nor will we sell out anyone,” said Villareal CEO Roig Negueroles. “Samu is an amazing guy who has been with us for so many years. It’s true he would be keen to play for a big club in Europe or the Premier League, and we’ve always worked side by side to improve him, and if that option arises, we’ll we would sit down and negotiate. But it will be necessary to see if any offer advantageous for the three parties arrives”. On the trocar, Charles De Ketaelere can leave (simpler loan than the sale for which 28 million are needed to avoid the loss in the balance sheet) and Milan dreams of Moncada is to give Stefano Pioli the very young Turkish talent (born in 2005) Fenerbahce’s Arda Guler who is valued at 17 million (at the age of 18 he already has 13 goals and 18 assists in 59 appearances for Turkey)

