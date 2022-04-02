Muscle injuries in sharp decline after the many problems encountered during the season: the right corrective measures have been identified. Kjaer is currently the only one out

Six were saved at Milanello: Kalulu, Tatarusanu, Saelemaekers, Tonali, Diaz and Theo. The only ones who have not had muscle problems, no serious injuries, all intact (leaving out the Covid taken by the Spanish and the French). The rest, yes, but the trend has reversed in the last two months. And for Stefano Pioli it is the best possible news.

Few stops, less troubles, more results, so much so that in the last 4 matches between league and cup the Rossoneri have never conceded a goal. First in the standings alone. Fighting to win the title.

Trouble – Aside from Ibra, who was back at his disposal after inflammation of the Achilles tendon, the Rossoneri coach breathed a sigh of relief, especially since the injuries had halved the team in the first few months. In December, with the infirmary full, one stop after another and a sign of the cross to be made in every match, the coach spoke like this: “We work to find the solution by increasing prevention and recovery”. The facts proved him right. And now his Milan is first. Considering the whole squad, the count of matches missed due to injury – therefore excluding Covid or the flu – remains quite high: 171. Kjaer is still out due to the rupture of the left front crusader, 33 matches missed from December to today, out until the end of the season, then there is Rebic (17). Ibra completed the unfortunate podium with 15 matches out of the game. Followed by Messias (13), Calabria (12), Castillejo (11), Bakayoko (10), Giroud (10), Maignan (9), Florenzi (8), Krunic (7), Tomori (6), Leao (5) and so on. See also Stove football: Aguilera, Meré, Zendejas, Solari, Araujo and more rumors of the transfer market of Liga MX

The bill – Milan’s communication line is “no alibi”. Never justify a defeat with injuries. In the tough months, those with 8 absent in a match, Pioli never got his hands on. “If we lose it is our fault”. Point and head, without justifications, even if in the first 30 games of the year the unavailable box has always had at least one name (Kessie and Ibra were the first). An average of 5.6 absent per game, to which were added the commitments in the African Cup (Ballo-Touré, Bennacer and Kessie). With Juventus, on 19 September, the score had already risen to 6, which became 7 in the next match against Venice. Between 16 October (Verona) and 3 November (Porto), six games, the minimum was 6 unavailable. Between 11 December (Udinese) and 9 January (Venice), 5 matches, Milan had between 7 and 8 injured. The peak? On 23 October, Bologna v AC Milan. Out in 9: Maignan, Plizzari, Florenzi, Hernandez, Kessie, Messias, Brahim Diaz, Rebic and Pellegri. See also Napoli-Milan, previous with Spalletti: only one victory in the last 14 for the Devil

We think – Now there is another situation. In the last two months, with Rebic and Ibra recovering, the only one not available in the Rossoneri ranks is Simon Kjaer, who will remain so until the end of the year. This is because the accident situation has been thoroughly analyzed. The last one to have accused a muscular problem was Romagnoli, out against Napoli for an adductor discomfort remedied against Inter and then ended up in the bench at the expense of Kalulu. One of the famous six players not to have suffered any kind of injury. Some problems also for Florenzi, out of the national team after the debacle with Macedonia due to a muscle ailment. The former Roma was stopped for a month due to a meniscus injury, then he recovered. Against Bologna he will be on the bench. Pioli, in the first leg, had 9 players out. Now just one. The trend has changed. See also Milan, what a journey with the big names: you are the queen of the seven sisters. But with Naples ...

