A small tourist plane is said to have crashed in Milan and crashed into an office building. The pilot and five passengers were killed.

Milan – Tragedy in Italy: Like the Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that a small tourist plane is said to have crashed on a private flight in Milan. Shortly after the start, it should have crashed into an empty office building around 1 p.m.

According to Italian media reports, all six inmates, including a crew member and five passengers, were killed. The machine was on the way to Olbia on the island of Sardinia. The reason for the crash was so far unclear.

According to initial information, the passengers are said to have been a French family. Even a child should be loud La Repubblica have found on board. The plane is said to have crashed into an empty building near the San Donato metro station that is currently under renovation. As a result, the building is said to have caught fire. No people are said to have been there because of the renovation work.

The San Donato metro station is located in the east of the Italian city. In the social networks, users who were nearby at the same time have already shared numerous videos showing the tragedy.

