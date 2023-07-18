Milan transfer market: pressing for Musah and Danjuma. Taremi on pole for the attack

Very hot transfer market at Milan: Musah and Danjuma neighbors (coups may close prior to team departure for the United States). Pressing for Taremis and took the young man Alex Jimenez. Let’s see the Rossoneri negotiations player by player.

Milan transfer market; Taremi on pole as a striker

Medihi Taremi, the 30-year-old Porto centre-forward, remains the hot name for Milan’s attack. Contacts with the Lusitanian club continue and the Rossoneri aim to lower the request from 20-25 million for the Iranian player (expiring contract in 2024). The arrival of Taremi would completely close the chances of signing the attacking right winger Chukwueze (Milan still has a slot only for non-EU players) whose price paid by Villarreal remains high (35 million despite the player’s expiry in 12 months)

AC Milan transfer market, will Rebic and Origi leave? The offers

Ante Rebic has requests from Türkiye, Divock Origi some English clubs like it, such as Leeds and Crystal Palace. The two players are not in the new Milan project (it is not even obvious that they will leave for the American tour which will see the Rossoneri challenge Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus): it will be up to them to decide whether to remain with the Rossoneri anyway or accept requests from abroad .

Who is Alex Jimenez taken from Milan: Carvajal’s heir comes from Real Madrid

AC Milan have closed the signing of Alex Jimenez from Real Madrid: the promising Spanish talent is a full-back born in 2005 (considered “The new Carvajal”, but he is inspired by Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold) will arrive on loan with the right to buy and will be attached to Ignazio Abate’s Primavera side. Running, strong in advances and dribbling: it’s a shot in perspective that is part of the Rossoneri market philosophy.

Milan transfer market, new offer for Musah

Yunus Musah approaches Milan: the Rossoneri are aiming to close the deal for the 20-year-old American midfielder before leaving for the tour in order to have both him and ‘Captain America’ Christian Pulisic on the trip made in the USA. Offer revised to 18 million, request for 20: with a couple of million bonuses it can be closed in 48 hours.

Milan transfer market, pressing for Danjuma. Isaksen towards Lazio

Samuel Chukwueze is far away, Milan with Villarreal are trying to make a comeback for another talent: Arnaut Danjuma, The 26-year-old offensive joker who is popular for his great flexibility (second striker, left winger, possibly first striker preferred roles). He’s returning from a difficult spell with the Tottenham shirt, but he has the right talent to bet on. He is aiming for a loan with the right to buy, there is a need to overcome the competition from Everton, but Milan are trying to close the deal. The Rossoneri have instead given up the path that leads to Gustav Isaksen. The winger born in 2001 from Midtjylland likes Lazio.

Milan, Reijnders’ contract until 2028

Tijjani Reijnders arrives on a permanent basis from AZ Alkmaar: Milan have put on the table a contract worth 1.7 million euros per season until 30 June 2028 for the Dutch midfielder. With him and Ruben Loftus Cheek the club in via Aldo Rossi replaced Sandro Tonali (went to Newcastle) e Ismael Bennacer who will be out for a long time next season (theoretically until November, but the risk is that the Algerian champion will not return before January-February). In the middle of the field the Rossoneri also have Rade Krunic And Thomas Pobega (Torino dreams of taking him back, but for now we don’t talk about it, the operation is easier Messias-Singo) and with Yunus Musah the department would be full.

