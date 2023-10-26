Milan, shot two boys. Trapper Shiva arrested

There Police arrested and took to prison, on the orders of the investigating judge of Milan, the trapper Shiva, alias of 24 year old Andrea Arrigonion charges of attempted murder for wounding two boys in the legs with a gun last July 11th in Settimo Milanese who initially attacked him.

The investigations, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Laura Pedio and the prosecutor Daniela Bartolucciwere conducted by the third section of the Flying Squad.

Arrigoni is accused not only of attempted murder, but also of illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions

Arrigoni is accused as well as attempted murder, including illegal possession of a firearm and dangerous explosions. The policemen of the Flying Squad, directed by Marco Calì and led by Domenico Balsamothey reconstructed that Shiva would have shot at the height of attempted assault that the two young men shot in the legs allegedly carried out against him and his friends.

The investigations allowed the investigators to establish his past history contrasts in the Milanese rap/trap world

During the first intervention the officers had found only one of the two injured still on site in via Cusago outside the headquarters of the trapper’s Milano Ovest record company. The young man, with a light abrasion on his leg, had refused to be transported to hospital and had not said anything about the episode. The same evening at emergency room of Vimercate (Monza Brianza) another boy, with a gunshot wound in the leg, had provided a vague and far-fetched explanation saying he had been attacked by five strangers. The investigations allowed the investigators to precisely reconstruct the salient phases of the episode and to frame it in previous terms. contrasts in the Milanese rap/trap world.

