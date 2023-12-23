Milan shock, Tomori: muscle injury more serious than expected

Milan, the outcome of Fikayo Tomori's visits brings bad news. The English defender, injured during the match against Salernitana, underwent instrumental tests which highlighted a myo-tendon lesion of the right femoral biceps.

Tomori muscle injury, how long the Milan defender will be out

At this point Tomori risks a long stop: longer than the 4 weeks initially expected, the Milan defender could be out for up to two months.

The Rossoneri team is in a total emergency in the central department: Malick Thiaw (returning in February) and Pierre Kalulu (between February and March) are also out. The young defender Marco Pellegrino should return soon (out for almost two months, injured with Napoli).

Milan injuries, defense in pieces

Currently available to Stefano Pioli (here is the situation of the Rossoneri bench) there are Kjaer, the 18-year-old Simic and Theo Hernandez who recently had to adapt in the middle, leaving the left wing. It goes without saying that in January Milan will probably try to make a couple of moves in defense (one could be low coast, with the return of Matteo Gabbia from Spain). But the main thing at this point will first of all be to find a solution to these knockouts (30), mostly muscular (22) that have been tormenting the Rossoneri team since the beginning of the season.

