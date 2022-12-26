Yesterday afternoon, December 25, Christmas day, flames were set inside the “Cesare Beccaria” penal institution in Milan: seven prisoners escaped, three of whom had already turned 18, while a whole four-room section, with twelve inmates, is now unusable.

Two of the young fugitives were immediately tracked down by the police, while searches are still underway for the other five: they would have exploited some work in progress in the structure to overcome the fence and climb over the boundary wall.

This morning the heads of the Department of juvenile justice in via Arenula are expected in the structure, to understand which breaches in security have allowed the mass escape and the subsequent protest of the other prisoners, who set fire to some mattresses making it necessary to fire brigade intervention.

Four officers were taken to hospital after being intoxicated by smoke from the flames. Due to the seriousness of the escape, all the available agents returned to service.

And the prison police unions have pointed the finger precisely on the lack of personnel to explain the incident. The Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, says he is “bewildered” by what happened, while Gennarino De Fazio, general secretary of the Uilpa penitentiary police, accuses politics: “The cases of aggression against operators, riots and , as in this case, of escapism. This is evidently attributable to a series of factors ranging from the substantial disinterest of prevailing politics and governments to prison affairs to poorly shrewd choices”.

Among these “the raising of the age limit that allows detention in juvenile facilities, on which the ax of the budget law currently being approved will also fall with further cuts”.

Currently police patrols preside over the area around the Beccaria prison and do not allow access to anyone. A checkpoint has been established between via Giovanni Spagliardi and via Ferruccio Parri.