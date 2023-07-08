This time the mood – not exactly enthusiastic – that sprung up on the Rossoneri’s social networks did not correspond to the reality of the facts. Despite several illustrious farewells, on the pitch and behind the desk, and despite a transfer market that the fans would like to be more bubbly, Milan continues to seduce its people. A passion that has continued uninterruptedly for over two years now, with one full house after another at San Siro and deluxe audience frames even in less glamorous matches. The latest proof comes from the season ticket campaign for the season which is starting to take its first steps (the meeting at Milanello on Monday) and ended today: season tickets sold out.

waiting list

—

The news is relevant because the campaign had started on May 25 and it was objectively difficult to imagine that season tickets would have sold out in such a short time. The club has maintained the same quota as last season: 41,500 players and when it comes to “short time” just think that Milan reached this figure a year ago in the last days of August. In other words: season tickets sold out a month and a half earlier than last year. So much for the perplexities about the new Devil. However, it must be said that by now these numbers, very pleasantly for via Aldo Rossi, are starting to no longer be a novelty. Milan closed last season with a home average of over 71,500 spectators. Now the new vintage is born, from this point of view, under the best auspices. For fans who have not been able to subscribe to the 2023-24 season ticket, a waiting list will be opened for the 2024-25 season. To register, simply enter your details on Subscriptions.acmilan.com. However, subscriptions remain open for “Club 1899”, the hospitality area with dedicated services and reception, designed for business customers but also available to individual fans.