Milan champion of Italy. Pioli: we have been more continuous than Inter

“I am happy for the club, my staff, the fans and my players. We deserved the Scudetto for the way we worked. We were more continuous than Inter, the last game lost was against Spezia and we shouldn’t have lost it. . We never gave up, the players were fantastic, especially those who played less. ” The coach of the Milan, Stefano Pioli after winning the Scudetto.

Serie A, Rafael Leao Mvp of Serie A

The MVP of Serie A 2021/2022 as Best Overall was awarded to the AC Milan player Rafael Leao. The trophy will be awarded after the match between Sassuolo and Milan on the pitch of the “Mapei Stadium – Città del Tricolore” in Reggio Emilia. The ranking was drawn up taking into account the advanced analyzes of Stats Perform, made starting from the tracking data recorded with the Hawk-Eye system. The rating system, patented in 2010 with K-Sport and scientifically validated, considers not only statistical data and technical events, but also positional data.







A big party at Mapei after the 3-0 at Sassuolo: “Massara and Maldini they gave me support, if you reach these levels it means that all the components have given their best. If you improve the singles, the team improves. We were brave, especially in the defensive phase, in many games we finished without conceding a goal “, explains the coach before dwelling on the work of these months:” I enjoyed working with this team. Players know every movement, space and time of play. I’m taking pleasure in working because my players take pleasure in experiencing these situations. We have shown that we are the strongest. “Come on Theo Hernandez: “He has everything inside, he’s the top, he made a leap from the point of view of mentality and the ability to stay on the pitch. Being different off the pitch helped him.” Then the curtain with Maldini who gives Pioli the award for best coach of the year: “I’ll take it, but it’s all for my players and my managers”. And a special dedication: “To my father, wherever he is I’m sure he is happy. Thank you dad”

AC MILAN CHAMPION. THEO HERNANDEZ: “INCREDIBLE COACH PEGS”

“Pegs he’s an incredible coach, he changed me as a person. I have to congratulate him, thanks to him we won the Scudetto. ”The full-back said so Milan, Theo Hernandez after the tricolor victory. “When I got here, it was difficult. But I changed, also thanks to Paolo (Maldini) who gave me advice every day. What he said to convince me to come remains between me and him. I thank him, also for that support we are champions of Italy “. Then again: “Is there a stronger left wing than ours? I don’t know, we did an incredible job with Leao who is an incredible player.” For Pioli Theo has changed “even off the pitch” and the person concerned confirms: “When my son was born, I changed everything. My wife helps me”, he explains. Thanks Dad'”

