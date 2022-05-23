Giuseppe Sala, Mayor of Milan and Inter fan, personally congratulated Milan on winning the Scudetto
According to the news agency ‘HANDLE‘, Giuseppe SalaMayor of Milan, personally congratulated Paolo ScaroniPresident of the Milanand with Stefano PioliRossoneri coach, for the victory of 19th Scudetto in the history of the Milanese club.
The exchange of messages between the First Citizen of Milan, a well-known fan of theInterand the representatives of the Milan world, again reported theHANDLE, it happened last night. According to what he filters, Sala also invited Scaroni, Pioli and the whole company to Marino Palaceseat of the Municipality of Milan, in the coming days. Maldini ready to close a purchase immediately! The latest market news >>>
May 23, 2022 (change May 23, 2022 | 13:16)
