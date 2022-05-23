According to the news agency ‘HANDLE‘, Giuseppe Sala Mayor of Milan, personally congratulated Paolo Scaroni President of the Milan and with Stefano Pioli Rossoneri coach, for the victory of 19th Scudetto in the history of the Milanese club.

The exchange of messages between the First Citizen of Milan, a well-known fan of theInterand the representatives of the Milan world, again reported theHANDLE, it happened last night. According to what he filters, Sala also invited Scaroni, Pioli and the whole company to Marino Palaceseat of the Municipality of Milan, in the coming days.