” Tonight my heart rejoices like that of any Rossoneri fan. It is a profound emotion to see the Scudetto on Milan shirts again. The Italian team that has the most prestige in the world, a team that has given me so much, which has allowed me to be the president of the club that has won the most in the history of football. ” This was stated in a note by Silvio Berlusconi, commenting on the Scudetto against Milan.

” I have followed Milan since I was a child, when my father took me to the stadium to rejoice and suffer with the team, but as a Milanese I also want to congratulate Inter, who played in the great league and fought to the end with determination and quality ”, adds Berlusconi.