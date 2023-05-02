Milan, Scaroni: “Turnover over 350 million. De Ketelaere? We know how to wait, like with Tonali”

From the Milan accounts that fly (“this year’s goal is to have a positive balance sheet”) with a growing turnover (“we will exceed 350 million”), to the stadium theme (“the restructuring hypotheses of the San Siro stadium, which we have seen as the first hypothesis, become impossible”), passing through the negative year of the most awaited signing in the last AC Milan summer, Charles De Ketelaere (“Wasn’t he up to it? Maybe, but we know how to wait”), the words of the AC Milan president Paolo Scaroni (on Radio Me Too).

Scaroni and the presidency of Milan

“I became president of Milan in 2018 and we made a really fantastic progression. We got in Europa League in 2019-20, in the Champions League in 2020-21, last season we have won the championship and now, after so many years, we are in Champions League semifinal“.

Scaroni and AC Milan accounts: balance sheet and turnover above 350 million

“We can be very satisfied with the sporting results, but also with the economic results that are beginning to give us satisfaction. I am of the opinion that if economic results are not obtained, it is difficult to achieve sporting ones. The goal this year is to have a positive balance sheet. Our turnover has increased a lot, we will exceed 350 million. Our revenues are growing, I really hope it’s the year in which our figures will be positive. The last time Milan had a positive result was 2006, really many years ago.”

Scaroni and the Napoli championship: congratulations to Aurelio De Laurentiis

“He had phenomenal results from both points of view. Sporty but also economic, he made a signing campaign last summer in which he collected and didn’t spend. He made some formidable signings, he has a very good coach, I congratulate Aurelio De Laurentiis, he’s the one who managed this whole operation, starting from when he bought Napoli many years ago, when he was relegated to bankruptcy.”

Scaroni and De Ketelaere: we know how to wait like with Tonali

“Was De Ketelaere not up to par? Perhaps, but we know how to wait, as we did with Tonali, who struggled a bit in the first year. He didn’t do very well at the start, while today he is one of the strengths of the team.”

Scaroni and the Milan stadium: on social networks they call me Paolo Stadioni

“The stadium theme is so hackneyed that they now call me Paolo Stadioni on social media. I’m just saying that the restructuring hypothesis of the San Siro stadium, that we have seen as a first hypothesis, become impossible having two teams playing in that stadium and always playing in the Champions League. The number of matches makes it impossible to do any hard work in that stadium. We are looking around to find solutions, we are confident that we will find it as soon as possible”.

Scaroni, Serie A and the Premier League

“English championship unattainable? No, I don’t like being pessimistic. We still have a long way to go, but with this year’s sporting results I am convinced that Serie A will acquire new spectators all over the world and therefore also new revenues”.

