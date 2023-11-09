Paolo Scaroni, president of Milan, posted a photo on his social networks of himself together with Gerry Cardinale and Giorgio Furlani

In recent weeks there have been several rumors regarding possible discontent at home Milan. Some even went so far as to talk about a possible breakup between Gerry Cardinale And Giorgio Furlaniimmediately denied by the parties involved complete with a photo posted and smiling faces.

Another demonstration of this type also arrived today, demonstrating the unity that exists in the house Milan. On your profile ‘Instagram’, in fact, the president of the Rossoneri club Paolo Scaroni he published a photo of himself at the San Siro in the company of Gerry Cardinale And Giorgio Furlani. Accompanying it is the significant caption: “Always together”.



#Milan #Scaroni #posts #photo #Cardinale #Furlani