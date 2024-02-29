The most reported infectious disease in Milan and surrounding areas? It is scarlet fever, which in 2023 recorded 4,875 infections recorded by the ATS of the metropolitan city: a number almost 3 times higher than in 2019 (when there were 1,681 cases), therefore compared to a pre-Covid year. In some cases the responsible bacterium, lo Streptococcus beta hemolytic group A, was able to empty entire kindergarten classes, flood parents' chats with communications about positive swabs, clog up the phones of family paediatricians. The exploit of scarlet fever, photographed by the 2023 report by Ats Milan on infectious diseases in the metropolis, also caught the eye on the hospital front.

“What has been observed in the last 2 years is a recovery and an increase in infections that were rarely seen during the Covid era”, explains Gian Vincenzo Zuccotti, dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the State University of Milan and director of Paediatrics and Pediatric Emergency of the Asst Fatebenefratelli-Sacco, Vittore Buzzi children's hospital.

“As reported in the report, in many cases we have returned to pre-Covid levels.” But, in the 'bag' of pathogens that rise and fall, there is also the positive note of gastroenteritis which seems to have lower numbers lately compared to the past, again with regard to the hospital observatory.

“In the case of scarlet fever we absolutely detected an increase in 2023 – continues Zuccotti – So much so that an in-depth study was also done in the Lombardy Region and in that context it was decided to increase surveillance, not only on scarlet fever, but also on tracing swabs positive, because many times you can also have a steptococcal infection without a rash“.

What has emerged, observes Zuccotti, is that “the infection exists and is circulating significantly. Therefore rapid swabs have been provided both in the emergency rooms and to family paediatricians, precisely to be able to facilitate careful surveillance of this infection.” In general, the expert reiterates, “there has been an increase in everything that did not circulate during Covid, including streptococcal infection” which has also made headlines abroad, for example in the United Kingdom, Country from which an alert was issued at the end of 2022 on the increase in invasive forms.

As for the situation in the territory of Ats Milan, the report actually photographs the decline in scarlet fever during the Covid pandemic (371 cases in 2020, 103 in 2021, 264 in 2022), before the rebound in 2023. This, we read in the report, it is confirmed as the most frequently reported disease over the last year. Two-thirds of 2023 cases were concentrated in the first half of the year, predominantly involving children under 10 years of age.

Overall, the winter virus season did not reserve any other surprises, is Zuccotti's assessment, “apart from the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infection which was also quite intense this year. For the rest in 2024, beyond to Rsv and streptococcus, we had various forms of flu. And I must say that in the past we had had many more problems related to gastroenteritis.” While this year “there have been, but they have been very limited. Since the vaccination campaign against rotavirus began, I must say that this has changed history enormously. There are other viruses that cause gastroenteritis, but obviously rotavirus was the prevailing one, so vaccination changed the picture a lot. But we see it both because fewer children are hospitalized with gastroenteritis and because we don't have, fortunately, all those nosocomial infections that were linked to rotavirus. So this was another great success “. As for Covid, this year “it did not have a significant impact on children, it had little or no impact”.