“There is an attempt to…” says Andrea Longoni about an imminent assault on Gerry Cardinale's club. “Paolo Maldini wants to take Milan back” for a few weeks “he – and not only him – has been working to get back into the front door and as number 1”, says the Telelombardia journalist on his Youtube channel. “He has an Arab group behind him.” There is no name. “It could be Investcorp”, but that's speculation. “It is certainly a group of Arab origin, wealthy, who wants to enter Italian football and acquire the majority of Milan. Not minority shares because he wants to command”

Paolo Maldini would be “the business card to show to the Rossoneri people”. Future scenarios, medium-term, perhaps at a completed stage? No, the former manager and champion of the Rossoneri club “is in a hurry to return to Milan and believes that this opportunity can also be realized in a short time”, says Longoni. Time horizon? “Next summer”.

Milan of Arabia with Paolo Maldini: the 'knot' Gerry Cardinale

Milan as the objective, the desire of the Arab group according to what Andrea Longoni says. Then you have to deal with it Gerry Cardinale which should make the price. Granted and not granted that he wants to sell. Between Rossoneri stadium (which should be born between 2028 and 2029) and the evolution of the Super League (after the opinion of the EU Courts which opens up sensational scenarios with the top Italian clubs divided: here are their positions), RedBird's number one – who also has a medium/long-term plan on the Devil – could also decide not to even open to negotiations.

Milan, Paolo Maldini president (and Leonardo): Arabs on Gerry Cardinale's club

The Arab group, however, is ready to put pressure on the American manager and with this in mind “Paolo Maldini would become president of Milan”, underlines Andrea Longoni. Obviously a number one with full powers. The journalist from Qui Studio a Voi Stadio, an expert on Milan, also talks about “a river meeting” last weekend in Milan to which, with Paolo Maldini, Leonardo would also have participated which would have “a very important role in the Arab group's project”.

It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian manager would then take on a managerial role (general manager?) in the new Milan possibly purchased by the Arabs. Certainly there would be the return of Frederic Massara who would be the sporting director.”

