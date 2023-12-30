Milan Sassuolo live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

MILAN SASSUOLO STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 30 December 2023, at 6 pm Milan and Sassuolo take the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the 18th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to see Milan Sassuolo live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Milan Sassuolo will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sports. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Milan Sassuolo's kick-off is scheduled for 6pm today, Saturday 30 December 2023. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, let's remember, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We've seen where to watch Milan Sassuolo on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let's see together what the two coaches' choices could be for today's match:

MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Simic, Theo Hernandez; Reijnders, Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Leao.

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Pedersen; Volpato, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Bajrami, Laurienté; Pinamonti.

