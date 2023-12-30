Milan defeats Sassuolo 1-0 today 30 December in a match scheduled for the 18th matchday of Serie A. Pulisic's goal in the 59th minute decided the match. In the standings the Rossoneri are third with 36 points, -9 behind leaders Inter, while the Neroverdi remain stationary at 16, in 16th position.

The match

From the first minutes Milan started with their foot pressed on the accelerator. In the 3rd minute Leao frees himself on the left and puts it in the middle, but is offside, in the 7th minute another opportunity for Milan with an attempt by Loftus-Cheek from the edge of the area, after having recovered the ball: Henrique saves. In the 9th minute Pioli's team scores with Bennacer after a shot from outside by Reijnders, but he is offside and we restart from 0-0. Milan continues to insist and moves to the advanced front several times. In the quarter of an hour, Leao crosses to the far post, but none of his teammates are there. In the 23rd minute following a corner Bennacer jumps a couple of opponents, lets the left foot go and hits the outside of the net.

In the 26th minute Milan again, Bennacer serves Leao but the Portuguese's shot is deflected for a corner by Consigli. Shortly after the half hour another goal was disallowed for the home team. Leao scores but is offside. In the 34th minute Sassuolo threatened for the first time with Berardi shooting from outside with his left foot, but Maignan deflected it over the crossbar. In the 43rd free kick won by Bennacer. Florenzi goes to the ball and hits Erlic on the barrier. Immediately afterwards it's a corner kick for the Rossoneri: he beats Florenzi, but Consigli anticipates Pulisic and the opportunity for the Rossoneri disappears.

Sassuolo got off to a good start at the start of the second half and tried to break the deadlock with Toljan in the 6th minute: the German cut in from the right and tried with his left foot but Maignan saved. After two minutes Milan responds with a right-footed shot from Florenzi after an attempt by Reijnders: the ball ends up high, over the crossbar. In the 14th minute the Rossoneri broke the deadlock: a nice pass from Bennacer for Pulisic who beat Consigli to score his sixth goal in Serie A.

At 18' double substitution for Pioli, Jovic and Adli come on instead of Giroud and Bennacer. In the 25th minute Berardi was injured and asked to be replaced: Castillejo came on. In the 28th minute Sassuolo flared up with Laurienté looking for the goal, but Maignan didn't let himself be surprised. One minute later, 18-year-old Kevin Zeroli, captain of the Primavera and quality midfielder, made his debut in Serie A. Loftus-Cheek out. At 36' Pioli runs out of substitutions: Leao out, Chukwueze comes on, Simic also on the pitch in place of Kjaer. In the final, Sassuolo tries to force themselves in search of an equalizer but fails to be dangerous in the Maignan area.