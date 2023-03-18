Savona – Between 25 and 45 seconds pass depending on the fraying of the group when it passes compact or semi-compact (except obviously the fugitives with a minute advantage over the “snake”). A flash that those who live along the route of the Milan San Remo wait for an hour, in some cases even more. It has been waiting for it since the days before, it marks the arrival of spring and the heat. The emotion of all those bicycles, those colored shirts, that mysterious shouting as they pass, never goes out of fashion even if today the protagonists of the Very classic they know each other less, they have less familiar names for those unfamiliar with cycling.

No need to bother the legends of Olmo, Girardengo, Coppi, Bartali, Merckx even just going back to the eighties or nineties of Bugno, Pantani, Chiappucci, Fondriest, Moreno Argentin, Greg Lemond, Indurain and many other heroes of memory, today it is more difficult to cheer on a runner but getting excited as the race passes is the same every spring, every Saturday in March that the appointment is renewed. When from the Turchino pass the caravan comes out at Voltri and then runs along all of western Liguria up to Sanremo, it is a unique thrill that is repeated country by country, village by village. Chromatic, sonorous, romantic thrill.

Arenzano, Cogoleto, Varazze, Celle, the Albisole, then Savona and so along the entire Riviera, the countdown has already started from yesterday and the day before yesterday when along the Aurelia prohibition signs have been placed parking at strategic points. Then the “flagships”, the motorbikes, the organizers will begin to pass. Once upon a time there were always street vendors selling gadgets which you then jealously guarded. The pink shirt, the water bottle, a poster, a celebratory handkerchief. Memorabilia that are worth gold on Ebay today.

For enthusiasts and non-enthusiasts, young and old, the special moment in which the maquis of the big group will be seen on the horizon is near. The transition will last a few seconds but will be as magnetic as ever. It’s special to hear the voices of the group, maybe pick up a bottle if someone gets rid of it in the run and imagine who it is trying to trace the bib and the team.

In the Savona area the transit is expected around 2 pm, about 3 hours before the arrival in Sanremo (for 17.10). This obviously will also cause problems for the road system, which will be closed for about three quarters of an hour before the passage (depends on the average speed). However, the suspension of traffic cannot last longer than 45 minutes. This applies to all private means of transport, but also to public buses. Not bad, for a long time the Saturday of the race has also been a moment to take a break, to accept and live the expectation of the “big snake” without worries.