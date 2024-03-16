cycling

Valerio Arrichiello

Jasper Philipsen is the winner of the 115th edition of the Milan-Sanremo, the 288 kilometer Spring Classic starting from Pavia and finishing in the city of flowers. The Belgian from Alpecin-Deceuninck triumphed in the narrow sprint on Via Roma, beating the Australian Michael Matthews (Team Jayco AlUla) and the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) in a photo finish. First of the Italians Alberto Bettiol, fifth in the order of arrival, probable mechanical failure for Filippo Ganna 4 kilometers from the finish line.

The comment of the Italian coach Daniele Bennati.



01:53