Sanremo – In Belgium, jokingly, they already renamed it as “Abbiategrasso-Sanremo”. Actually no, the name is always the same, Milan-San Remo. And it will be the same for the 2023 edition, on March 18th. But the Classicissima, surprisingly, will really start from Abbiategrasso, in the province of Milan, a municipality south-west of the Lombard capital. Two hundred ninety-four kilometers of the race, the first thirty will run along the Ticino, then from Pavia it will return to the traditional route: entry into Liguria through the Turchino, the three Capi (Mele, Cervo, Berta), Cipressa and Poggio in the final and arrival in via Roma .

The choice of the organizers amazes. Mauro Vegni, director of the Giro d’Italia and of the classic RCS-branded races such as the Classicissima, explains the reason: «Big cities, like Milan, have so many events, you risk being one of many. And then when something becomes routine, it is no longer given due weight. There was a need to give a signal. This time it happened with the start but in the future it could also happen with the finish».

With a finish line perhaps positioned in Bordighera, in Ventimiglia or who knows. Just as it will be possible to return to Milan. «Of course, I do not exclude it but if the right attention is not given by all the bodies involved, Municipalities but also Regions, we will propose different things – continues Vegni – they say that love is cried when it is gone, I hope not get there, I am for tradition but deserved support is needed for an event that gives enormous promotion to large slices of the territory in Lombardy and Liguria, just think of the television ratings of Sanremo. We take everything too much for granted, as if to say “where can you go anyway?”.

So we wanted to give new life to what, with Roubaix, is the most important classic in the world. On the other hand, Paris-Roubaix itself started in the 1970s in Compiegne and no longer in the French capital».

In the history of the Classicissima, however, it is not the first departure away from Milan. It had already happened on March 19, 1965, when we set off from the Certosa di Pavia. But in that case the reasons were different: there were works on the Aurelia between Finale and Pietra Ligure, the Melogno was added to the route and so the start of the race was moved, bringing it closer to Sanremo, to leave the mileage unchanged (290 km).

In addition to Abbiategrasso, there were other Municipalities that had submitted their candidacy. «But the choice – concludes Vegni – fell on Abbiategrasso because already on the occasion of the Giro d’Italia it proved to be able to provide the necessary guarantees for the needs of a race. Furthermore, in this way only the first 30 kilometers change, then the traditional route is maintained for 99% and the length also remains the same».