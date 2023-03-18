Milan-San Remo, Van der Poel after the victory



Sanremo – The Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel wins the Milan-Sanremo number 114. Pogacar’s attack on the Poggio ignites the race, the only ones who manage to follow him are Ganna, Van Aert and Van Der Poel himself who at minus 5.5 kilometers he starts on the counterattack, stretches downhill and arrives alone in via Roma holding his head in his hands in disbelief. Second is a great Ganna who beats Van Aert and Pogacar in the sprint.

Van der Poel: “A special race”

“It’s one of the races you always want to win, even for the team. It’s a special race and a special victory. It’s a difficult race to win, I’m delighted I did it, especially the way I did it,” said Van der Poel after his victory.

“I wasn’t hiding from the Tirreno-Adriatico, I wasn’t at the level I wanted, but I know that to reach my best level I had to participate in the Tirreno. It’s incredible to have won – he concluded – The shot on Pogacar? I wanted to leave a little earlier but I didn’t have the space to attack, I was lucky to find a small hole and I’m glad I did. It’s the best way to win this Monument, there aren’t many riders who reach the finish line alone, I’m really proud. The team did an amazing job.”

Ganna: “I hope a win comes soon”

“We tried, I wanted to give something more to the team that believed in me. I’m happy with the second place but also regretted because it’s yet another this season. Let’s hope a victory on the road comes soon” said Filippo Ganna after the awards ceremony of the Milan-San Remo in which he took the ‘place of honour’. “Every game is lost – says the Olympian from the Tokyo quartet – but we’ll have to come back to look for victory. In any case, I’m happy because, despite a week less, I managed to stay there with the best, but I’m sorry because I could have WIN”.

“On the climb I could have followed Van der Poel – adds Ganna -, but I was scared, I didn’t even know how my legs would react. It will mean that it will have been a test for the classics in Belgium, today’s race gives me morale for the next and I bet everything on Roubaix“.

The race

Nine men had set off in an initial breakaway at the Milan-San Remo, then resumed, not before having accumulated a three-minute lead after 100 kilometres: Charrin, Riabushenko, Maas, Balmer, Tonelli, Zoccarato, Mestri, Rivi and Abreha. Meanwhile on the finish line in via Roma the first enthusiasts and supporters had arrived to take the usual photos under the finish line.

Milan – Sanremo, the transition from Albisola to the Amarcord sign





Among the fans there are also those who come from abroad like Mr Provibka from Slovakia, a Sagan fan, to the last Classicissima: “This year he will win” assured the fan of the three times world champion. Sandro Tuvo, president of the Ligurian regional committee of the Federciclismo instead considered “Pogacar. Obviously for us in Liguria, cheering is everything for Bonifazio and we hope he will have a great Sanremo”.

Milan – Sanremo, Sandro Tuvo: “The wind can be decisive”





And as always the fans of Bonifacesprinters from Diano Marina, positioned themselves on Capo Berta to celebrate its passage.