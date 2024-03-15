Genoa – For Daniele Bennati, Milan-Sanremo is not a race like the others. He dreamed of it as a child, he touched it as a sprinter and now, for the third time, he lives it as coach of Italbici.

How is the Classicissima seen as a technical commissioner?

«The emotion is always great. It's the first major classical monument of the year and it's in Italy. Often not much happens up until the Cipressa but the thrill is concentrated in the finale. Uncertain to the end. And it offers surprises. I think of Ganna last year: van der Poel won but Filippo was second, clearly beating Van Aert in the sprint. Who would have thought it?”.

What will the Italian hopes be this year?

«Ganna, Milan and Bettiol above all. I heard Filippo, he's excited. At Tirreno he wasn't at 100%, he was less strong than in 2023, but Sanremo is a story in itself, he has refined his condition and in the final he will be there to fight for it.”

Bettiol was super at Milan-Turin.

«Excellent victory, he attacked on the penultimate climb but despite the prohibitive distance and the others who were pulling they didn't catch him. She needed a day like this. The Classicissima is not very suitable for him but she is fit and can be the protagonist. You can attack on Cipressa or Poggio, you're not very fast but if you arrive in a small group you could get an important result.”

And then there's Milan, a sprinter like she was.

«He won two stages at the Tirreno, he's going strong. He is young, he still has to understand his limits in important races. There is hope that he is already at Sanremo levels, now we will understand.”

Does it remind you of anyone?

«Boonen. I say Tom because of the way he sprints: he has a powerful physique, he is tall, he has a lot of power and the skills of a time trialist, he can stay more in the wind in the final stages of the race. And he has a great lactacid capacity developed on the track. Milan has short and violent efforts in his power and has a huge wattage that makes him win in the sprint. He will win many sprints, I am convinced of it.”

Favorites for Sanremo?

«Above all Van der Poel and Pogacar. Then the duo Visma, Laporte and Kooj. And Pedersen.”

Long range attacks are coming back into fashion.

«At Milan-Sanremo it's tough, you go at supersonic speeds, maybe you can try on the Cipressa, but usually the Poggio makes the difference. Pogacar is a champion and is getting us used to great feats but here there is less terrain than at the Strade Bianche to attack from long distances.”

In recent years at the Classicissima, life has become harder for pure sprinters.

«It depends on the characteristics of the runners which lead to interpreting the races differently. There was a period in which few people made a break on the Poggio, there were many teams with sprinters and the focus was on the sprint. But with the Sagans, Alaphilippe, Pogacar and van der Poel, the script changed.”

The Olympics are also in 2024: how is our cycling doing?

«The signs are there but if we think that Belgium already has more than 20 victories this season we understand that we are struggling a bit. We have to do the best with what we have. Bettiol, Ganna and Milan are strong and have a future. For stage races we are far from the big names but Pellizzari, Piganzoli and Tiberi are promising. From now until the Giro I will look at everyone and choose the three for the Olympics.”