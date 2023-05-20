Genoa – Beyond 1,400 Sampdoria fans at the San Siro to support Sampdoria against Milan: not even the relegation to B appeases the passion. Stankovic finds Leris and leaves Amione on the bench. In front of Ravaglia the defense trio will be Zanoli, Gunter, Nuytinck.

Leris should play on the right with Augello on the left, in the middle Rincon flanked by Winks and Djuricic. In attack Gabbiadini with Lammers preferred to Quagliarella.

Pioli’s Milan responds with a 4-2-3-1: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Cession, the South Staircase announces a procession

Meanwhile the Gradinata Sud reiterates its appeal “Hands off Sampdoria” and announces a procession for Friday 26 May: the appointment will be in front of Corte Lambruschini “and then all together up to the stadium” where the match against Sassuolo will be played at 20.45.

May 26 is also the day of the first convocation of the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting called by the Board of Directors for the capital increase.

“Hands off Sampdoria! Time is running out and Sampdoria’s corporate salvation can’t wait any longer. to the detriment, solely, of the future of UC Sampdoria. Let’s go back to the street all together as Sampdorians. We are here and we put our face on. The face of those like us who truly have the good of UC Sampdoria in their hearts. Being a Sampdorian is something that goes beyond: it’s pride, it’s a sense of belonging, it’s a social and territorial claim, values ​​that have given life to what Unione Calcio Sampdoria represents for all of us”.