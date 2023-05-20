Milan Sampdoria live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

AC MILAN SAMPDORIA STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 20 May 2023, at 20.45 Milan and Sampdoria take to the field at the San Siro stadium in Milan, a match valid for the 36th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Milan Sampdoria on live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Milan and Sampdoria will be visible live on the online platform DAZN and on Sky Sports. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Milan Sampdoria is scheduled for 8.45 pm today, Saturday 20 May 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

Probable lineups

We’ve seen where to see Milan Sampdoria on TV and live streaming, but who’s playing? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Krunic, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leão; Giroud.

SAMPDORIA (3-4-1-2): Ravaglia; Günter, Nuytinck, Amione; Zanoli, Winks, Rincon, Augello; Djuricic; Quagliarella, Gabbiadini.

