Milan overwhelms Sampdoria 5-1: hat-trick from Giroud, Leao and Diaz

Milan scores a tough 5-1 against Sampdoria already relegated to San Siroleaves behind the defeat against Spezia (last Saturday in the championship) and restarts after the elimination in the Champions League in the derby with Inter. For the Rossoneri, goals from Rafael Leao in the 9th minute, hat-trick from Giroud (on the 23rd minute, on the 29th minute on a penalty and on the 68th minute) and a goal by Brahim Diaz (63′). Di Quagliarella, in the 20th minute, scored the momentary equalizer. Pioli’s team rises to 64 points in the standings, in fifth place, -1 from Lazio and -2 from Inter, who have yet to play their matches (against Udinese and Napoli).

Milan starts strong and in the 9th minute, at the first opportunity, they immediately find the advantage. Brahim Diaz frees himself in midfield and verticalizes beautifully for Rafael Leao, who controls and beats Ravaglia with the right plate for 1-0. The guests seem to be in trouble, but on 20′ they almost unexpectedly equalize. Zanoli goes to the right, jumping Hernandez and gives a perfect towed ball to Quagliarella, who stabs Maignan with his right foot signing the first goal of his championship. Milan put things right in the 24th minute. Leao hits a corner short for Diaz who crosses well with his right foot and finds Giroud’s headwho scores for the 2-1. Four minutes later, Tonali steals the ball and serves Leao in the area who is overwhelmed by Gunter. The referee concedes the penalty. Giroud appears from the penalty spot, displacing Ravaglia and making it 3-1 climbing to 10 personal goals in this Serie A. The two teams go into the break at 3-1. In the second half, in the 16th minute, the hosts did not take advantage of a great goal when Giroud headed centrally from an excellent position after an excellent cross from Calabria’s right. Poker is only postponed and arrives at 18′. Leao verticalizes first for Tonali who evades the opponent’s offside and serves into an empty net Diaz who scores the easiest of goals. Five minutes later the ‘manita’ arrives. Leao crosses from the left for Giroud, who wins the melee with Nuytinck and passes Ravaglia with a close touch while the goalkeeper was already on the ground. The transalpine center forward signs the hat-trick which is worth his 5-1. In the finale, there will still be time for a swirl of fields on both sides but the outcome will never change. Milan thus hits an important victory that brings them back to fifth place at -1 from Lazio in anticipation of the Biancocelesti’s match against Udinese. Samp instead remains last at an altitude of 18.

Milan, Pioli: “head to Juventus. Attack? We are looking for a strong player. De Ketelaere? We will evaluate at the end of the championship”

“Two games to go, then it will be time to take stock. In the Champions League we went beyond expectations, last year we went out in the group stage and this year we reached the semi-final. In the championship, however, we had little continuity, and that was our limit. Now head to Juventus, it will be fundamental and we need the best possible performance”, the words of Milan coach Stefano Pioli after the 5-1 win against Sampdoria and on the eve of the next championship round which will see the Rossoneri play Juventus (Sunday 28 May) in a very hot match in the race to qualify for the Champions League. “Ours is a path that has given us a lot of satisfaction. We won a Scudetto, conquered a semi-final of the Champions League, but now we have to raise the bar. I am proud of the choices made by the club, the managers and the players, we are working to grow. We will learn a lot from this season, more than we learned last year”, Stefano Pioli’s analysis. In view of next season, Milan will try to strengthen themselves on the offensive front. Identikit for the attacker: replacement for Giroud, a young player to develop, or already tested who can start as owner? “A strong player. I think the goal will be to improve the squad. The foundation is solid, the club has been good at prolonging the players who have allowed us to take this path. We have seen that there are no starters or reserves, players from Milan are needed. Names? I don’t know anything”, the words to the microphones of Sky. Is it possible for De Ketelaere to go on loan? “I don’t know, we haven’t gone into that much detail yet. There are two important games left and so we will evaluate everything at the end of the championship”. On Brahim Diaz: “He has particular characteristics, he is a player who can break your tight markings, he can tear away. He’s still growing, I think the will would be to keep him, then I don’t know what I’m doing in the transfer market. Now let’s focus on the championship finale because there will be plenty of time to strengthen the team”, the words of the Milan coach to Dazn.

