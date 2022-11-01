Milan-Salzburg where to see it on TV and streaming. Champions League news

Milan to the examination of the truth: lights at San Siro on the night of Champions League (Wednesday 2 November at 8.45 pm) against the Salzburg which is worth the qualification for the round of 16 (missing from 2013/2014, double match with Atletico Madrid). Pioli’s team (fresh from contract renewal until 2025), fresh from the defeat in the championship Turin by Juric (and now minus 6 from the leaders Napoli) look for the pass for the next round in Europe: a draw is enough since the Rossoneri have 7 points against the 6 of the Austrians. Group E has already been won by the Chelsea (at 10 and with two victories in direct matches against Milan), while the ranking closes Dinamo Zagreb at 4. The first leg ended 1-1, Austrian advantage with Okafor before the even of Saelemaekers. Milan-Salzburg where to see it: TV and streamingquick guide to follow the Rossoneri in the Champions League.

Milan-Salzburg where to see it: TV and streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Milan-Salzburg it will not be broadcast live either on Mediaset (Canale 5 or Infinity +), or on Sky Sport. The match will go live on TV and streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Wednesday 3 November from 9pm. The Amazon Prime Video app can be downloaded to compatible smart TVs or game consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox.

Milan-Salzburg commentary

The San Siro match between Milan And Salzburg will be told about Amazon Prime Video from Sandro Piccininiaccompanied in commentary by Massimo Ambrosini.

Milan-Salzburg probable formations

The Rossoneri coach Stefano Pioli relaunches the starting couple in attack of his Milan: Giroud And Rafael Leao. Brahim Diaz ahead of De Ketelaere as attacking midfielder e Messias to push on the right.

AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

SALZBURG (4-3-1-2): Kohn; Dedic, Wober, Pavlovic, Bernardo; Kjaergaard, Gourna-Douath, Seiwald; Sucic; Adamu, Okafor.

Subscribe to the newsletter

