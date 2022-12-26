“It happened to him as, unfortunately, it happens to many in Milan”. This is Matteo Salvini’s comment on the robbery suffered by his son a few days ago in Milan and told by some media. Sources from the League report it. no one was hurt”, adds the deputy prime minister and minister.

On 23 December Federico, son of the leader of the League, was approached by two people and threatened with a shard of a bottle. The young man was forced to hand over his mobile phone, which was later recovered thanks to the report of an Egyptian trader to whom the thieves had offered the mobile phone for sale.

The cell phone stolen from Federico Salvini was recovered by the police and returned today to its rightful owner. The robbery took place not far from the Pio Albergo Trivulzio.