A tie obtained with sweat, abnegation and a spirit of sacrifice. There Salernitana by Paulo Sousa comes out unscathed San Siro against the Milan of Stefano Pegs . One by one the final result with the grenades that set a precious point in terms of salvation. Seven points ahead of Piatek and comrades compared to Verona , eighteenth strength in the league. The match was unlocked by Giroud who, at the end of the first half, he beat Ochoa with an uncatchable header. Great reaction from Salernitana who, in the second half of the game, pushed on the accelerator finding the equalizer goal signed by Dia on assists by bradaric .

“In the first half we let ourselves down too much. With high blood pressure, in fact, we had two great opportunities like against Sampdoria. In terms of organization, the team covered the right spaces, however, against these opponents we are not able to have a lot of time in possession of the ball. This would help us score more goals because we have great players up front. I always try to start from identity, which we want to have against all opponents. We want to defend high intensity lows and highs but it’s hard to change behaviors when they’ve been established for some time. We try to play in tight spaces through dialogue, it was precisely from this situation that we scored by giving speed in free spaces. Ochoa? He is a very fast goalkeeper with an extraordinary reading. I’m just thinking about salvation and to do that we have to play a certain way. The team is always clearer in what it has to do“.