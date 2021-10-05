The press conference of the mayor, re-elected in the first round: “A quarter more votes than in the first round of 2016”. Deputy Anna Scavuzzo confirmed: “She will accompany me in the coming years”

«Winning in Milan in the first round and in all 9 municipalities. Yesterday I spoke of an almost historic victory, today I am unbalanced: it is truly historic ». Thus the mayor of Milan, Beppe Sala, re-elected at Palazzo Marino, in the press conference to comment on the vote. “In the end, compared to the first round of 2016, I got a quarter of the votes more. And I say this not only for the pride of having convinced a quarter of my constituents, but also to clarify that abstention is not in my house: those who trusted me went to vote with conviction ».

“What I now ask of all political forces is collaboration and seriousness,” continued the mayor, who reiterated his confidence in the deputy mayor Anna Scavuzzo. «You will accompany me during these years. And we will respect gender equality, but not out of duty ». «I will not hold proxies», he added, and Milan «will have twelve councilors. I will decide the names, but I will keep a criterion of proportionality. I don’t foresee big changes but I have some innovations in my head ».

Sala said he was “happy with the success of the Greens, I take a part of the credit but they worked well”. Then he asked for everyone’s collaboration: «It will be very difficult for all of us to manage such a difficult period: we have to find innovative ways, these are not normal times that deserve the usual routine. Therefore, everyone’s contribution is needed. I also gladly accept it from other political forces, I only ask for seriousness “

A judgment on the rival, Luca Bernardo. «He was wrong to make such a negative description of Milan. Milan does not need muscularity, it is not a city that accepts an attitude that is too gloomy and pessimistic. I wish him to be the leader of the opposition for five years, I offer him the opportunity to collaborate ».

On the 5Stelle Movement, which in Milan had a more than disappointing result with a percentage of 2.7% Sala commented: “I expected a little more, even if when you change skin so radically there is an initial shock . They are on a delicate path ».

Then Sala extended the speech to the government and the PNRR: «From there we have to start again, it is the tool for redesigning the city. Milan, I also talked about it with the ministers yesterday, asks for clarity in the allocation of funds to be rapid, and is already ready to discuss it. I will talk about it with the Prime Minister and I will be happy if he can come to Milan in a short time ».

“My message to the Milanese”, Sala concluded, “is that in the next five years I will be mayor of Milan and that’s it.”